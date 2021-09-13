Blood Announces Her Bid To Run For Nebraska Governor
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 13)–Bellevue State Senator Carol Blood announced on Monday that she’s running for governor, becoming the first Democrat to enter the race.
Blood, a former Bellevue City Council member, told a gathering on the north steps of the Nebraska State Capitol building the “us vs. them” approach seen at the federal level of government has gotten into Nebraska, killing our democracy. She said by listening first and to understand each other, would be helpful in bridging political divides and to do what’s best for Nebraska.
Blood first won a seat in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in 2016 by defeating a Republican incumbent in a politically divided Sarpy County district. She won reelection in 2020. But Blood will face a difficult task getting elected in the GOP-dominated state that former President Donald Trump won by 18 percentage points. At least four Republican contenders have already joined the race.
All are vying to replace Governor Pete Ricketts, who will leave office after next year due to term limits.