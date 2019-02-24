Blizzard Drifts Trigger Residential Plowing Operation

The Mayor has announced that a residential parking ban will go into effect at 3 p.m. Sunday. Once it begins, parking will be banned on the even numbered sides of residential streets. That is generally the north and east sides of the street. The snow emergency parking ban on both sides of all emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets will remain active as well. Both will remain in effect until lifted by the Mayor.

Vehicles parked illegally during Snow Emergency and Residential Parking bans are subject to fines, towing and storage costs at the owners’ expense. Vehicles parked in a way that does not let emergency vehicles pass can be ticketed for obstructing a public street. If one of your vehicles is towed, you can call the Emergency Communications Center at 402-441-7204 for information.

Crews will plow emergency snow routes and apply deicers, salt and brine until they begin clearing arterial streets.

As of Sunday morning, streets were snow and ice packed with very slick conditions. Wind gusts cut visibility to less than a quarter mile. Travel was strongly discouraged by all traffic authorities. Strong winds with blowing and drifting snow created low to zero visibility.

Complete information on the City’s snow clearing operation is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. Questions can be directed to the Transportation and Utilities Snow Center at 402-441-7644.