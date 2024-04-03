Bleed for Black Veil Brides!

The Black Veil Brides are hosting a virtual blood drive during the U.S. “Bleeders” tour.

The trek kicks off on April 25 in San Francisco and runs through May 25 in Los Angeles.

Fans attending shows can present their proof of a blood donation to the American Red Cross when they visit the band’s merchandise booth to receive an exclusive merchandise package, consisting of a signed poster, pin, and patch.

Every pint of blood has the potential to save as many as three lives.

Dates close to us:

Apr. 29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

Apr. 30 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

May 02 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore