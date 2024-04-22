Week of April 22nd Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Monday April 22nd

Neo Sol – Stargazer ( at 1867)

Tuesday April 23rd

Cyphen – All My Sins ( at Cosmic Eye)

Jody Kermoade – Freedom (Tuesday April 23rd at Cosmic Eye)

Wednesday April 24th

Garst in Omaha, Friday April 26th in Omaha

Friday April 26th

Iced Wrist at Cosmic Eye, Heartland Havoc Music Festival

The Zooeys at 1867

Pearl Parade at Duffy’s Tavern

Garst in Omaha

Saturday April 27th

Beast Eagle at Cosmic Eye, Heartland Havoc Music Festival

FAHR at Cosmic Eye, Heartland Havoc Music Festival

Mindrott at Cosmic Eye, Heartland Havoc Music Festival

Molten at Cosmic Eye, Heartland Havoc Music Festival

Twisted Chrome in Omaha

Rival Within in Norfolk

Evil Shadows in Norfolk

Phil Koubek Project in Kearney

Sunday April 28th

After Arizona at Duffy’s Tavern