BLAMMYS? Yes. Grammys? NO
In other not-so-sad news
The Grammy Awards may be postponed this year — the second year in a row that COVID has forced changes to the iconic music awards show.
A source told Billboard, “It’s looking likely” that’s what will happen because of the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
The 64th Grammy Awards were scheduled for later this month, January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Last year it was moved from January to March.
Jon Batiste is the top Grammy nominee this year with 11, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber with 8 each.
WHO?