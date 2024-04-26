Black Veil Brides drop new “Bleeders” single from upcoming EP

Black Veil Brides have dropped a new single called “Bleeders.”

The song is the title track off an upcoming EP due out June 21. The set also includes coves of U2‘s “Sunday Blood Sunday” and the Sweeney Todd tune “My Friends.”

You can listen to the song “Bleeders” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying Sweeney Todd-inspired video — which, spoiler alert, has a lot of blood — streaming now on YouTube.

Black Veil Brides are currently on a North American tour, alongside which they are running a virtual blood drive in support of the American Red Cross. Fans who attend a show and show proof of donation will receive an exclusive merch package.

