Black Stone Cherry & Saint Asonia announce co-headlining tour

Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia are teaming up for a co-headlining tour.

The joint trek begins February 13 in Destin, Florida, and concludes March 6 in Charlotte. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BlackStoneCherry.com or SaintAsonia.com.

Black Stone Cherry put out a new album, Screamin’ at the Sky, in September. Saint Asonia’s most recent album is 2022’s Introvert/Extrovert.

