BLACK AND GOLD BABY!

Even though the Steelers are off to their best start since the 1970s, a lot of NFL fans still aren’t dishing out any love to them.
According to SportsInsider, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the “most hated” team in eight states — the most among any team in the NFL.
SportsInsider dug through more than 90,000 tweets looking for the keys words “I Hate The Steelers”.
The 8 states where these tweets were most prevalent: Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.
Up against the Brown Ravens this week – why the name? BECAUSE if you scrape off that crap purple you’ll find nasty Cleveland Brown underneath. Look it up. Knowledge is power.
LET’S GO STEELERS.