Billy talks Siamese Dream

The Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream is hailed as one of the greatest rock albums of the 90’s – but making it nearly drove Billy Corgan crazy.

He once said the pressure of recording for a major label led to depression and writer’s block: “It destroyed my health, you know, it destroyed my relationships, I went out of my mind.”

Corgan was also overworking himself – working on the album seven days a week for 15 hours a day alongside producer Butch Vig.

In the end, all that effort paid off – Siamese Dream sold 4 million copies and catapulted the band to the top of the 90’s alt-rock scene.