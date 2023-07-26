BFMV are BACK!
Bullet for My Valentine are doing a Fall 2023 North American tour.
The trek kicks off October 8th in Montreal and runs through November 10th in Orlando.
Of Mice & Men and Vended will open.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND.
General ticket sales start Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
October
8 Montreal, QC — Mtelus
10 Worcester, MA — The Palladium
12 New York, NY — Terminal 5
13 Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
15 Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall
17 Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE
18 Cleveland, OH — The Agora
19 Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
21 Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater
22 Chicago, IL — Riviera Theatre
24 Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
26 Denver, CO — Mission Ballrom
28 Flagstaff, AZ — Pepsi Amphitheater
29 San Diego, CA — SOMA Mainstage
31 Los Angles, CA — The Wiltern
November
1 Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
2 Albuquerque, NM — Revel Entertainment Center
4 San Antonio, TX — Boeing Center At Tech Port
5 Dallas, TX — House of Blues Dallas
7 Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston
8 New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore New Orleans
10 Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live Orlando