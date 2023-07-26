BFMV are BACK!

Bullet for My Valentine are doing a Fall 2023 North American tour.

The trek kicks off October 8th in Montreal and runs through November 10th in Orlando.

Of Mice & Men and Vended will open.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND.

General ticket sales start Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

October

8 Montreal, QC — Mtelus

10 Worcester, MA — The Palladium

12 New York, NY — Terminal 5

13 Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

15 Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall

17 Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

18 Cleveland, OH — The Agora

19 Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

21 Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater

22 Chicago, IL — Riviera Theatre

24 Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

26 Denver, CO — Mission Ballrom

28 Flagstaff, AZ — Pepsi Amphitheater

29 San Diego, CA — SOMA Mainstage

31 Los Angles, CA — The Wiltern

November

1 Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

2 Albuquerque, NM — Revel Entertainment Center

4 San Antonio, TX — Boeing Center At Tech Port

5 Dallas, TX — House of Blues Dallas

7 Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston

8 New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore New Orleans

10 Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live Orlando