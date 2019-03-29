Better late than never? Finally it’s ILLEGAL. Except in 4 states. WTF?

- It is 2019 and bestiality is finally outlawed in Kentucky, Governor Matt Bevin signed into law on Tuesday that sex crimes against animals are now outlawed and punishable as a class D felony and removal of animal if the convicted person owned the animal, if not the animal would be returned to the proper owner without being spayed or neutered.
- Four states still have not outlawed bestiality, Hawaii, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
- Florida outlawed sex with animals in 2011 after three attempts mainly due to the subject matter, the crime is punishable as a first-degree misdemeanor.