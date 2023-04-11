Serendipity3 is bringing back its $214.00 Grilled Cheese Sandwich. WTF $214.00 for a grilled cheese sandwich?

It seems the expensive sandwich consists of French Pullman Champagne Bread and a spread of grass-fed white truffle butter. The sandwich takes it one step further with 23k edible golf flakes with Caciocavallo Podolico Cheese. The cheese is produced by a small number of cows that are only able to produce the cheese between May and Cheese.

Read more from Brit.com