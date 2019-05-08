Best and Worst States For Working Moms

Ahead of Mother’s Day this weekend, the personal-finance website, WalletHub, determined 2019’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms. Overall, Nebraska ranks 17th best for working Moms. Breaking it down, Nebraska comes in FIRST for professional opportunities for a working mom, 26th for establishing a work-life balance, but 30th for child care availability. Nebraska has the highest child care costs of any state and the worst day care system of any state.
|Best States for Working Moms
|Worst States for Working Moms
|1
|Massachusetts
|42
|Arizona
|2
|Rhode Island
|43
|Texas
|3
|Connecticut
|44
|West Virginia
|4
|Vermont
|45
|Georgia
|5
|District of Columbia
|46
|Nevada
|6
|New Jersey
|47
|Mississippi
|7
|Minnesota
|48
|Idaho
|8
|Wisconsin
|49
|South Carolina
|9
|New Hampshire
|50
|Alabama
|10
|Washington
|51
|Louisiana
Best vs. Worst
- New York has the highest day-care quality score, 116, which is five times higher than in Idaho, the lowest at 23.
- Mississippi has the lowest child-care costs as a share of the median women’s salary, 9.55 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in Nebraska, the highest at 31.58 percent.
- The District of Columbia has the highest ratio of female executives to male executives, 67.07 percent, which is 2.8 times higher than in Utah, the lowest at 24.24 percent.
- Maryland has the lowest share of single-mom families with children younger than 18 in poverty, 25.50 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 49.60 percent.
- Michigan has the highest median annual women’s salary (adjusted for cost of living), $44,397, which is 1.5 times higher than in Hawaii, the lowest at $28,850.
To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/