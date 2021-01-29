Each morning I sift through the news and try and find something to put down on my Blog. Today was exhausting. SO MUCH negative shit just fills the internet. It’s on Social Media accounts, local and national news sites and so on. Apparently shit news sells more than happy positive news. Not sure why that is. I would rather read a 100 stories about stupid stuff people do, achievements humans make and anything that has zero to do with politics. SO, today I give you a story about a Boston Terrier puppy that made it to the 2021 Puppy Bowl. The story comes from the Virginia TV station WDBJ. As a bonus, I’ve included a picture of my Boston Terrier Mr. Beanz as another distraction. Enjoy…
PUPPY BOWL