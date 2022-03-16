BECAUSE MORE GOVERNMENT IS WHAT WE NEED
Chick-fil-A has become so popular in one California city that officials are considering a proposition to declare the fast food restaurant a public nuisance.
According to a document being considered by the Santa Barbara City Council, the drive-through line at the city’s only Chick-fil-A often stretches into the street, blocking traffic for as long as 90 minutes on weekdays and 155 minutes on weekends. “The city’s traffic engineer, police chief and community development director have evaluated the situation and believe that the persistent traffic back-up onto State Street is a public nuisance and that the nuisance is caused by the operation of a drive-through at the Chick-fil-A restaurant,” the document reads.
In response to the proposed designation, franchise owner Travis Collins says he’s hiring someone to control traffic outside the restaurant. The City Council has scheduled a public hearing on the matter on June 7th.