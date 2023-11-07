Because it’s politically correct

Do you LOVE the Simpsons? Of course you do. You may love it less as the political correct police make adjustments. Remember when, on many occasions, Homer strangling Bart? It was funny. I never took it literally. I never took that as a cue to strangle my own kids. It’s a cartoon! It’s mindless comedy that helps you forget about your problems for 30 minutes. We love the Simpsons in all of their glory.

Show runners for The Simpsons have decided to stop any and all cartoon child abuse. It’s a cartoon right? No one is really getting abused.

