A mic is the only thing that stands between the audience and its prey.

Sebastian Bach is back with a new album, and the chance to hear the Skid Row play the self titled album in it’s entirety.

Skid Row drop this amazing album 35 years ago and it should be celebrated. It would be cool if it was celebrated with the original band, but that will most likely never happen. One side says…”Yeah i’d do it” the other says “We have no interest in getting back together with Sebastian.”

