Baby Dies In Crash

(KFOR NEWS May, 19,2019) Late Saturday, authorities confirmed a 4-month-old baby died as the result of a 2-vehicle car crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Nebraska Crossing Outlet Mall.

The crash happened at 4:43 p.m. Saturday when a Chrysler Town & Country minivan and a Chevrolet Cruz sedan collided at mile marker 430 on westbound I-80, according to Lt. Matt Core of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and passenger of the minivan, as well as the driver and three passengers in the car, were all transported by ambulance to area hospitals, Core said. The baby, who was riding in the car, was pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.

Shortly after the crash, NDOT cameras showed traffic being routed off the interstate at Nebraska Crossing. The detour also jammed up nearby US Highway 6 for several hours, according to the NDOT map. Drivers were urged to avoid westbound travel in the area.

The collision is still under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

READ MORE: Click It or Ticket campaign begins