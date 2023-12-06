Avenged Sevenfold teases virtual reality concert

In addition to seeing Avenged Sevenfold live in concert, you can catch the band in virtual reality.

The “Bat Country” metallers are teasing a VR performance in collaboration with the platform AmazeVR. The show is set to premiere in early 2024, and you can watch a preview now via A7X’s Facebook.

Avenged Sevenfold will return to the in-person stage in March. They’ll be touring in continued support of their latest album, Life Is but a Dream…, which dropped in June.

For more virtual A7X fun, the band recently teased a collaboration with Fortnite.

