Avenged Sevenfold announces 2024 ‘﻿Life Is but a Dream…﻿’ tour dates

Avenged Sevenfold has announced a 2024 tour in continued support of their latest album, Life Is but a Dream…

The headlining outing kicks off March 6 in Buffalo, New York, and wraps up March 31 in Newark, New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of A7X’s Deathbats fan club can request presale tickets through Tuesday, November 28, at 10 p.m. ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AvengedSevenfold.com.

Life Is but a Dream…, the follow-up to 2016’s The Stage, was released in June. It includes the singles “Nobody” and “Mattel.”

In other Avenged Sevenfold news, the band is teasing a collaboration with the video game Fortnite.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.