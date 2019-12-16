Authorities Identify 2 Killed In South Bellevue Crash On Sunday

Authorities have identified the two people who died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash south of Bellevue. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says Gabrielle Ramirez, 19, and Beau Dasher, 20, both of Plattsmouth, died in the crash on Highway 75 beneath the Highway 34 bridge. The sheriff’s office says the crash happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday when a car driven by 27-year-old Joshua Martinez, of Plattsmouth, crossed through the highway median and collided with a pickup truck, driven by 20-year-old Christopher Peters, of Council Bluffs.
READ MORE: Nebraska Sees Increase In Fatalities In Traffic Crashes