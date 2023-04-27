Attorney Files Complaint Against Omaha Senator For Conflict of Interest In LB574

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–An investigation is underway on Omaha Senator Megan Hunt for a potential conflict of interest regarding LB574 because she has a transgender child.

Omaha attorney David Begley recently filed the complaint with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, accusing Hunt’s family and her child would benefit from expanding Medicaid coverage to transgender care, causing her to vote against the bill that puts limits on it.

Hunt calls it harassment and also specifically took issue with the statement in the complaint about comments that her minor child would need surgical services in order to fully transition.