Athletic Director named for new Standing Bear High School
Lincoln, NE (June 9, 2022) Jeremy Schroeder has been named the athletic director for Lincoln Standing Bear High School, which is scheduled to open at 0th and Saltillo Road in the fall of 2023.
Schroeder is currently the athletics and activities director for Freeman Public Schools in Adams, Nebraska, as well as the secondary principal there.
Previously he also has served as:
- Athletics and activities director – as well as the physical education department chair, and head football and track coach – for Conestoga Public Schools in Murray, Nebraska.
- Physical education department chair and head football coach at Wilber-Clatonia Public Schools in Wilber.
Sue Cassata, the new principal of Standing Bear High School, says: “Jeremy Schroeder brings with him a wealth of experiences, leading Freeman as both their principal and athletic director. He knows and understands the importance of activities and athletics in a student’s experience as they go through high school, and can help us build a strong foundation for Lincoln’s newest high school, Standing Bear. I am excited to work with and learn from Jeremy as we build a program and culture that respects the legacy of Chief Standing Bear, and prepares our students to be leaders in the classroom and on the playing fields.”
Schroeder earned his bachelor’s degree from Peru State, and his master’s degree in education administration from Concordia University.
Schroeder will begin work for Standing Bear July 1, 2022.