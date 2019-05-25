Arrest Made In Fatality Crash

On Friday, May 24th, 2019, 22 year old Deja Webster was arrested for motor vehicle homicide for the collision that killed 20 year old Jasmyn Chalk.

On April 27th, 2019, Lincoln police officers responded to a single vehicle crash on N. 27th Street between Theresa and Center Street. The initial investigation determined Webster was driving southbound on N. 27th Street, lost control and struck the outer barrier wall of the bridge, crossed over the median, and ultimately collided with a tree on the east side of the street. Jasmyn Chalk was a passenger in Webster’s car and was ejected from the car and later died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Lincoln Police crash re-constructionists responded to the scene and processed vehicle and roadway evidence. Alcohol containers and marijuana were located in and around the vehicle. Evidence and reconstruction analysis confirmed Webster was traveling approximately 80 to 88 mph within 5 seconds of the first collision on a wet roadway with a posted speed limit of 40 mph.

A blood test confirmed Webster had a blood alcohol content of 0.110. Lincoln police officers arrested Webster for motor vehicle homicide.

