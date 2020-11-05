Armed Robbery In North Bottoms Area Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 5)–Lincoln Police say a 19-year-old man was robbed of his wallet and cellphone, while two others were also robbed of their phones, during a hold up Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of New Hampshire.
The 19-year-old just left a house, when four men walked up to him and pulled out guns. After he was robbed, a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were also robbed by four men in their home a short time later. It was the same place where the 19-year-old man had been.
Two of the missing cellphones were later found a few blocks away. No arrests yet and the investigation is ongoing.