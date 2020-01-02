Armed Man Yelling “Kill Me” Shot By Omaha Police

(KFOR NEWS January 2, 2020) AP – Omaha Police fatally shot a suspect after the man approached officers with his gun raised and yelling “kill me.”
Officers then found a woman fatally shot inside the apartment where the domestic disturbance occurred that prompted the call to police. Tuesday night, 3 officers knocked on the apartment door and heard a woman screaming. After officers kicked in the door, police say 57-year-old Terry Hudson emerged with a raised handgun. Two officers shot at Hudson, killing him. 58 year old, Dana Wells, was found dead inside the apartment. Police believe Hudson shot her.
