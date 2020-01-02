      Weather Alert

Armed Man Yelling “Kill Me” Shot By Omaha Police

Jan 2, 2020 @ 8:13am

(KFOR NEWS  January 2, 2020)   AP –  Omaha Police fatally shot a suspect after the man approached officers with his gun raised and yelling “kill me.”

Officers then found a woman fatally shot inside the apartment where the domestic disturbance occurred that prompted the call to police.  Tuesday night, 3 officers knocked on the apartment door and heard a woman screaming.  After officers kicked in the door, police say 57-year-old Terry Hudson emerged with a raised handgun.  Two officers shot at Hudson, killing him.  58 year old, Dana Wells, was found dead inside the apartment. Police believe Hudson shot her.

