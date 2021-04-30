Armed Man Struggles With LPD – No One Hurt
(KFOR NEWS April 30, 2021) An example of appropriate police behavior by members of the Lincoln Police Department.
LPD Sgt. Tyler Cooper tells KFOR NEWS around 8:45pm Thursday, neighbors in the 27th and Sheridan Blvd area reported seeing a man firing a gun into the air. Police came across 2 men. One ran when officers approached. The other, 37 year old, Kenyon Watson, stayed, but refused to comply with officer commands.
When asked to raise his arms into the air, Watson allegedly raised only one and refused to comply. When officers approached Watson, there was a struggle that took everyone to the ground. Sgt. Cooper tells KFOR NEWS reports indicate the struggle lasted approximately 10 seconds before Watson’s arms were placed behind his back.
Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in Watson’s waist band with an extended cartridge, capable of carrying as many as 30 bullets. Officers checked Sheridan Blvd from 27th to 33rd and found 6 shell casings.
Watson went to jail for unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
