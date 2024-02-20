Are Trivium & Bullet for My Valentine teasing joint 20th anniversary tour?

It appears that Trivium and Bullet for My Valentine are following in the footsteps of Mastodon and Lamb of God with their own joint 20th anniversary tour.

On Tuesday, February 20, Trivium and Bullet for My Valentine posted the covers of their respective albums Ascendancy and The Poison on their Instagrams. Both Ascendancy and The Poison were originally released in 2005.

No dates have officially been announced yet, so stay tuned.

As previously reported, Mastodon and Lamb of God will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their respective 2004 albums, Leviathan and Ashes of the Wake, on a co-headlining tour kicking off in July.