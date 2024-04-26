Arbor Day LNK is Sunday at Antelope Park

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–Arbor Day goes back to 1872, which recognizes the planting of one-million trees in Nebraska.

While it’s officially being observed Friday, there will be a special Arbor Day celebration held this Sunday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 over at Antelope Park here in Lincoln called Arbor Day LNK. Katie Loos is with the Arbor Day Foundation and told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR this week they will have food trucks, yoga sessions, live music and a free tree giveaway.

More information can be found at arbordaylnk.org.