ANOTHER reason to LOVE SHINEDOWN

March 2, 2023 10:56AM CST
Shinedown is partnering with the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.

The band will donate $1 for every ticket sold to its upcoming 21-date “The Revolutions Live” U.S. headline tour to the AFSP.

The organization is the nation’s largest suicide prevention group.

Shinedown have long been active supporters of AFSP, including participating in the organization’s annual “Out Of The Darkness” walk in Washington, D.C. to fundraise for the cause.

