Alter Bridge will be hitting the road with Sevendust and Mammoth WVH this summer.

New dates for the band’s “Pawns & Kings” tour were announced Monday, kicking off August 1st in Buffalo, NY and wrapping up August 31st in Council Bluffs, IA.

Stir Cove August 31 – see that?

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 28th.

Sevendust will also be joining Alter Bridge for a string of tour dates in May.