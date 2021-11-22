      Weather Alert

ALLO RECEIVES HIRE VETS AWARD FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

Nov 22, 2021 @ 9:43am

Lincoln, NE [November 22, 2021] – U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh has recognized ALLO as one of the 849 recipients of the  2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. ALLO  earned the gold medallion award after applying earlier this year.  

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion  Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain  veterans. “ALLO’s core values of honest, exceptional, local, and hassle-free align with veterans who are used to  working hard to get difficult jobs accomplished,” said Todd Heyne, ALLO Director and veteran. “ALLO is honored to  again earn the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award. Twelve percent of ALLO’s workforce across  three states are Guard, Reserve, and veterans and that number continues to grow.” 

ALLO joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring  veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired  through their military service. Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and  veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific  resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation, and tuition  assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

Read More:  Find The Full List of Winners Here

