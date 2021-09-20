Alcohol Suspected In Rollover Crash In Southwest Lincoln Neighborhood
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–Lincoln Police say a 46-year-old man lost control of his vehicle as it drove through a T-intersection at 16th and Vavrina Lane just before 10pm Sunday, coming to a rest upside down in a drainage creek.
Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the driver was out of the vehicle when officers showed up. Investigators found evidence the driver had been drinking and the driver later admitted to drinking.
“We do some alcohol testing,” Hubka said. “Citations will be pending the results of those tests.”
The man driving the car was out of the vehicle when emergency crews arrived at the scene, but was taken to the hospital for treatment.