Aging Partners Offers Meals On Wheels Outside City Limits In Lancaster

Aging Partners now offers qualified Lancaster County residents who live outside of the Lincoln City limits the opportunity to receive home-delivered meals. Qualifying seniors may receive up to five meals per week. The meals are sent via a shipping service (FedEx or UPS) and arrive refrigerated. Voluntary contributions are appreciated but not required for the meals.
Once Aging Partners receives an inquiry or referral, the agency conducts an in-home assessment to determine eligibility. The meals are available to individuals age 60 and over who meet one of these criteria:
- The person is unable to attend a congregate meal program through a senior center.
- The person is incapacitated or disabled and unable to prepare their own meals.
- The person is convalescing from illness or medical issues and unable to prepare their own meals.
“For home-bound seniors with limited resources, eating nutritious food can become a health issue and cause them to lose independence,” said Aging Partners Director Randall Jones. “In rural areas, home-bound seniors have difficulty with transportation and access to local grocers and restaurants. Our program not only provides great meals, but also helps seniors maintain their independent lifestyle as long as possible.”
The Aging Partners program specifically targets residents in rural Lancaster County.To determine eligibility, call Aging Partners at 402-441-6150. For Meals on Wheels service in Lincoln, residents are urged to contact Tabitha at 402-486-8589.
