Activists Halt Construction Work In SW Lincoln Near Sweat Lodge Site

LINCOLN–(Nebraska Examiner Feb. 7)–No work could be done Monday morning at the site of a new housing development that’s across the street from where Native American sweat lodge ceremonies take place near Wilderness Park.

According to the Nebraska Examiner, Lincoln Police were called when a dozen Native American activists blocked tree removal equipment from getting any work done. Activists claim construction would disrupt sweat lodge ceremonies and the city didn’t consider that, along with flooding impacts.

The developer, Manzitto Construction, says they have followed all the city rules for approval of the development and have made concessions to create a buffer between housing and the sweat lodge site.

Manzitto is developing land for 162 single-family homes, 134 townhouses and 205 apartment units.