Active Police Presence At Westroads Mall In Omaha, Following Reported Shooting
OMAHA–(KFOR Apr. 17)–As of 12:30pm Saturday, Omaha Police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have been at the scene of what may have been a shooting at Westroads Mall.
Omaha TV station KETV reported that one person was injured and taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition. Deputies have been searching the mall for who may be responsible and if other people were hurt.
Omaha Police are telling people to stay away and avoid coming to the mall.
