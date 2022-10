A series of silver collectors’ coins have been minted by the Australian government to celebrate AC/DC’s 50th anniversary.

The coins, which include a silver-dollar coin and a set of 20 cent coins housed in a flight case with reproductions of their album art, are non-legal tender.

In other AC/DC news, frontman Brian Johnson’s autobiography, “The Lives Of Brian” comes out Thursday.