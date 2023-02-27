About Ramm(stein) Time: Lizzo sings “Du Hast” at Germany show
Having already earned countless fans with her singing and her flute skills, Lizzo is now adding German rock to her musical repertoire.
During a recent concert in Hamburg, the “About Damn Time” star took a minute to practice her German, learning words including “oma” and “nein,” meaning “grandmother” and “no,” respectively. In between, she broke out a line from Rammstein‘s signature song, “Du Hast.”
“Hamburg, I’m having fun!” Lizzo told the audience.
You can watch footage of Lizzo’s impromptu “Du Hast” cover posted by TikTok user @jacquelinekirchhoff.
Rammstein, meanwhile, released a new album, Zeit, last April.
