About Ramm(stein) Time: Lizzo sings “Du Hast” at Germany show

Malte Krudewig/picture alliance via Getty Images

Having already earned countless fans with her singing and her flute skills, Lizzo is now adding German rock to her musical repertoire.

During a recent concert in Hamburg, the “About Damn Time” star took a minute to practice her German, learning words including “oma” and “nein,” meaning “grandmother” and “no,” respectively. In between, she broke out a line from Rammstein‘s signature song, “Du Hast.”

“Hamburg, I’m having fun!” Lizzo told the audience.

You can watch footage of Lizzo’s impromptu “Du Hast” cover posted by TikTok user @jacquelinekirchhoff.

Rammstein, meanwhile, released a new album, Zeit, last April.

