AAA Offering Free Bike Helmet Fitting Events

As warmer weather approaches, AAA and the Cornhusker Motor Club Foundation are offering free bike helmet fitting events at their Nebraska office locations. Children ages 5-12 are invited to be fitted with a free bike helmet, while supplies last.

Fitting events will be held:

AAA Norfolk, 1037 Omaha Ave – May 6-10, 2 pm to 5 pm

AAA Omaha, West Center, 2606 S. 132 St  – May 13-17, 9 am to 5 pm

AAA Omaha, West Maple, 16016 Evans St – May 13-17, 9 am to 5 pm

AAA Lincoln, 2900 O Street – May 15-17, 9 am to 5 pm

AAA Clocktower, 815 N. 98 St  – May 20-24, 9 am to 5 pm

AAA Grand Island, 3359 W. Capital Ave – May 21-22, 9 am to 5 pm

AAA Bellevue, 3905 Twin Creek – May 28-31, 9 am to 5 pm

