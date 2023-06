Avenged Sevenfold dropped their new album Life Is but a Dream earlier this month – and it just might be the last full-length album the band ever makes.

In an interview with Whiplash, Bassist Johnny Christ said “We don’t know if we’re gonna do a full album again, to be honest. We might do singles and eventize those later on in our career.”

He says the band is “always challenging ourselves and trying to do new things in our music”.