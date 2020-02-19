A BILLION?

Iconic for its use of pencil-sketch animation blended with live-action footage, A-Ha’s music video for “Take On Me” just reached a new milestone.
On Monday night, the song officially streamed its one billionth view on YouTube.
According to Billboard, that’s a rarity for pre-1990s tracks and a first for a continental European act.
Originally released in 1984, the single didn’t go far. So they put it out again with the Steve Barron-directed video we know, which launched it to No. 1 in 36 territories, leading the Norwegian electro-pop trio to sell more than 55 million albums over their career.