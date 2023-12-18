Getting the band back together…sort of
December 18, 2023 3:00PM CST
Their putting the band back together…sort of. Sublime played a special reunion show last week in L.A with the late Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell son Jakob. Nowell along with surviving members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh played an eight song set at a benefit concert for Bad Brains frontman H.R., which included all three of the classics songs that made Sublime who they are. The trio may play more gigs in the future. In the meantime, Wilson continues with the offshoot of the band Sublime with Rome
