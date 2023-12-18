Getting the band back together…sort of

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Musicians Rome Ramirez, Bud Gaugh, and Eric Wilson of the band Sublime With Rome performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 24, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Their putting the band back together…sort of. Sublime played a special reunion show last week in L.A with the late Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell son Jakob. Nowell along with surviving members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh played an eight song set at a benefit concert for Bad Brains frontman H.R., which included all three of the classics songs that made Sublime who they are. The trio may play more gigs in the future. In the meantime, Wilson continues with the offshoot of the band Sublime with Rome

