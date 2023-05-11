Depression sucks! I’ve dealt with it for most of my life. Some days are amazing while the next could be horrible. Sometimes, at least for me, I can wake up depressed or it just happens in the middle of the day. There’s not always a trigger it just happens. I’m very glad that so many people talk about metal health these days. Disturbed’s David Draiman recently opened up about his depression.

Please call someone if depression is affecting your life in a negative way. Just get some help. There’s no reason to keep trying to fix it by yourself.

