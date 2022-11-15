(KFOR NEWS November 15, 2022) Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago will be performing in Lincoln, NE at Pinewood Bowl Theater on May 12, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 18, at 10 a.m. Check out ChicagoTheBand.com for a full list of tour dates and more information.

Buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com, the Official Ticketmaster app, or buy tickets at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. If you have further questions, please call the Ticket Office at 402.904.5600 or email [email protected].

Chicago’s lifetime achievements include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of U.S. cities. Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark and include 21 Top 10 singles, 5 consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles, and 5 Gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 38 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has 48 gold and platinum awards.

Chicago has toured every year since the beginning – they’ve never missed a year. The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, and James Pankow on trombone. The band line-up includes Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Eric Baines on bass, and Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion.

This band’s concerts celebrate the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic vocalists, and a few dozen ever-classic songs. 2023 marks the band’s 56th consecutive year of touring!

WHAT: Chicago

WHEN: Friday, May 12, 2023

SHOWTIME: 7:00 p.m. / Doors 6:00 p.m.

ON-SALE DATE: Friday, November 18 @ 10 a.m.

VENUE: Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln, Nebraska