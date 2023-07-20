56th Street Has Reopened South of Pioneers Boulevard

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials reopened southbound 56th Street between Pioneers Boulevard and Spruce Street just before 8am Thursday, after a vehicle hit a utility pole in the area late Wednesday morning that knocked out power.

Lincoln Electric System crews were called into fix the pole, which took several hours to complete. About 200 customers located between 54th and 57th Streets, Linden Street to Quail Ridge Circle were without power so LES crews could repair the damaged pole.

Lincoln Police Lt. Brian Golden told KFOR News on Thursday morning the 73-year-old man involved in the collision suffered some minor injuries but nothing life-threatening. What led to the crash is still under investigation.

Golden says the closure of the street was prompted due to the impact the collision made on the pole.