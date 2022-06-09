      Weather Alert

Jun 9, 2022 @ 4:10am

(KFOR NEWS  June 9, 2022)  Bad luck for 3 people from Nevada caught by a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy refueling his patrol car.

On Monday, June 6th, a deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office detected the smell of burnt marijuana coming from a vehicle also stopped to get fuel.  This led the deputy to search the vehicle where a small amount of marijuana, 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, and 2 handguns were found.  2 of the 3 people inside turned out to be convicted felons.

49 year old, Mario A. Moore, of Fernley, NV was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

33 year old, Tyrell O. Gill, of Las Vegas, NV was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

30 year old, Megan N. Shunick, of Las Vegas, NV was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony.

They were booked into the Seward County Detention Center.  This is an ongoing investigation with multiple agencies.

