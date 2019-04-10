On or about April 10th 1993 I got a new part time job at 106-3 The Blaze. I can’t believe that was 26 years ago. When I first starting in radio at the mighty KFMQ in 1992, I never thought I was going to make it this far. From part time Sunday nights to both Saturday and Sunday nights for 2 years. Morning Drive for a year. Afternoon Drive for a few more years. To mid days and back to Afternoon Drive for the last 10 years. This job has been a blessing and a curse all at the same time but I wouldn’t change a thing. THANK YOU Blaze Army for allowing me into your life these past 26 years. You’re amazing, and I can’t thank you enough!