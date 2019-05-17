2019 “Be Waterwise” Winners Announced

The Mayor’s Water Conservation Task Force announced, Friday, the winners of the annual “Be Waterwise” water conservation poster contest. Lincoln fifth-graders participated in the art contest, sponsored by Lincoln Water System and the Mayor’s Environmental Task Force. Lincoln City Council Chair Bennie Shobe presented the awards to the following students:

1st Place: Hope Harshman, Lincoln Christian School. Her entry will be displayed on a StarTran bus, a large poster and bookmarks.

2nd Place: Masha Mironova, Pyrtle Elementary School. Her entry will be displayed on a billboard, a large poster and bookmarks.

3rd Place: Abby Kruse, Pyrtle Elementary School. Her work will be displayed on a large poster and bookmarks.

Others placing in the top ten will have their work on bookmarks. They are:

Halle Lafler of Lincoln Christian

Whitney Cunningham of Lincoln Christian

Jacqueline Diaz De Leon Sanchez of St. John’s

Kaelin Ta of St. John’s

Stephen Gonifas of St. John’s

Natalie Diekmann of Pyrtle Elementary

Poojasai Kona of Pyrtle Elementary

The bookmarks will be distributed at all City and school libraries.

For information on Lincoln Water System and water conservation, visit water.lincoln.ne.gov.

PHOTO CAPTION:

Front row (L to R) Hope Harshman, Stephen Gonifas, Kaelin Ta, Halle Lafler and Natalie Diekmann

Back row (L to R) Council Chair Shobe, Masha Mironova, Whitney Cunningham, Poojasai Kona, Abby Kruse and Donna Garden, LTU.

