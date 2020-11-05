2 Killed in Fiery Crash

(KFOR NEWS November 5, 2020) A fiery crash kills to 2 people early Thursday morning near South 27th and South Streets.
Police Sgt. max Hubka tells KFOR NEWS a speeding car was southbound on 27th when it went out of control and crashed into a tree, bursting into flames. Officers tried to save the people inside, but couldn’t. Officers were slightly injured in the attempt.
Victim names have not been released pending notification of family.
