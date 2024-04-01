14 F Bombs on Letterman!

One of the most infamous TV moments of the 90s just turned 30 – Madonna’s profanity-laden interview on Late Night with David Letterman.

On March 31st, 1994, Madonna appeared on the show for a segment that started off with the singer handing Letterman her panties, then dropping *14* f-bombs that had to be bleeped out for the broadcast.

After going to commercial, Letterman joked “Coming up in the next half-hour, Mother Teresa is going to drop by.”

Naturally, the segment drew some of the show’s highest ratings ever – Letterman and Madonna would even appear on stage together at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards.